Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend, but some smoke will be moving back in. Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions will exist across the basins today due to dry conditions with some breezy winds. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop in the far south.

Detailed Forecast

Today Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.