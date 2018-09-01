Mostly Sunny, with a High Near 79

Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend, but some smoke will be moving back in. Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions will exist across the basins today due to dry conditions with some breezy winds. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop in the far south.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
