Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend, but some smoke will be moving back in. Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions will exist across the basins today due to dry conditions with some breezy winds. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop in the far south.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
