Weather Story
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of the area this afternoon once again. Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat. There is a marginal threat for these storms to be strong to severe over eastern portions of the forecast area, with small hail and severe wind gusts.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW