Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of the area this afternoon once again. Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat. There is a marginal threat for these storms to be strong to severe over eastern portions of the forecast area, with small hail and severe wind gusts.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.