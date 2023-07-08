Mostly Sunny With a High Near 80

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 80

Weather Story

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of the area this afternoon once again. Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat. There is a marginal threat for these storms to be strong to severe over eastern portions of the forecast area, with small hail and severe wind gusts.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 78

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 78

Several Hundred Trees Blown Down by Storm in Yellowstone National Park

Several Hundred Trees Blown Down by Storm in Yellowstone National Park

Partly Sunny With a High Near 79

Partly Sunny With a High Near 79

Sunny With a High Near 77

Sunny With a High Near 77