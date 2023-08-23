Weather Story

A pleasant day across the Cowboy State today, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures at or slightly above normal. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon, impacting parts of Natrona, Sweetwater, and Fremont Counties. A few showers are also possible over the northwestern corner of the state.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Scattered showers between noon and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning.

Saturday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.