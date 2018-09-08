A cold front will cross the Cowboy State today bringing increased clouds, isolated rain showers, and a chance for thunderstorms. Gusty winds will also accompany the front, and that combined with low humidity, will cause elevated to critical fire weather conditions in the west and southwest portions of the state. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening for the southwest.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.