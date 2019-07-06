Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening especially along and east of the Continental Divide (i.e., Bighorn Basin, Fremont County eastward). Large hail (up to golf balls), damaging wind, and even an isolated tornado are possible with severe thunderstorms.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered rain before 2pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.