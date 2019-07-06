Mostly Sunny with a High Near 80

By
News Desk
-
80
Views
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening especially along and east of the Continental Divide (i.e., Bighorn Basin, Fremont County eastward). Large hail (up to golf balls), damaging wind, and even an isolated tornado are possible with severe thunderstorms.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered rain before 2pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR