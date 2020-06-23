Mostly Sunny with a High Near 80

Weather Story

Somewhat warmer today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and light to moderate winds. An approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the northwest on Wednesday and then across the area on Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesdsay Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.