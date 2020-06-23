Mostly Sunny with a High Near 80

Weather Story
Somewhat warmer today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and light to moderate winds. An approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the northwest on Wednesday and then across the area on Thursday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesdsay Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
