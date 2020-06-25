Mostly Sunny with a High Near 80

Weather Story

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the area this afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.