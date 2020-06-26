Mostly Sunny with a High Near 75

Weather Story

Mostly Sunny skies for the Cowboy State today through Saturday. The south will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms today, as well as the Wind River Mountains and Natrona County. Sunday to Tuesday will have widespread showers and cooler temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.