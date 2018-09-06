Today will see an increased chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms especially over the mountains. Chances will also return Friday and Saturday. Elevated to possibly critical fire weather conditions return this weekend and will last into next week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday



Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44. Monday Sunny, with a high near 80. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.