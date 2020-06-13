Weather Story
Windy and warm to hot today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the northwest and eastern areas. Elevated fire behavior will be likely across most of the area this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
