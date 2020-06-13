Mostly Sunny with a High Near 81

Weather Story

Windy and warm to hot today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the northwest and eastern areas. Elevated fire behavior will be likely across most of the area this afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

