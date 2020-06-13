Weather Story

Windy and warm to hot today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the northwest and eastern areas. Elevated fire behavior will be likely across most of the area this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.