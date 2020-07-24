Mostly Sunny with a High Near 81

Weather Story

Another typical summer day with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across most of the area. Elevated fire weather conditions are likely across central and southern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

