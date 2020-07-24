Weather Story
Another typical summer day with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across most of the area. Elevated fire weather conditions are likely across central and southern Wyoming.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
