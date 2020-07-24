Weather Story

Another typical summer day with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across most of the area. Elevated fire weather conditions are likely across central and southern Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.