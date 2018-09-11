The warm, dry weather pattern will stick around through Wednesday night across the region. Low humidity everywhere, with localized breezy conditions, will cause critical fire weather conditions for several counties, with elevated levels elsewhere. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon through Wednesday evening. Fire Weather Watch also in effect for several counties for Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 81. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76.