Weather Story
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected across southern Lincoln and Sweetwater counties. Gusty winds are possible with this activity. Otherwise, warm and dry conditions for most today.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW