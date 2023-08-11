Weather Story

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected across southern Lincoln and Sweetwater counties. Gusty winds are possible with this activity. Otherwise, warm and dry conditions for most today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.