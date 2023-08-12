Weather Story

Mostly sunny for most, with a few showers or thunderstorms across southern Lincoln and Sweetwater counties again. The first push of a cold front will begin dropping into northern Wyoming this afternoon, bringing breezier northerly winds. The stronger push of the front will be this evening, with gusty north winds moving south overnight. A few showers will accompany the front through Sunday, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Sunday east of the Divide, with less of a change west.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.