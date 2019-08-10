Isolated storms are drifting around Wyoming this morning. This afternoon chances increase and scattered Thunderstorms will be possible again. Sunday, a weak front moves through bringing breezy conditions and elevated fire weather conditions across Fremont and Natrona counties.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
