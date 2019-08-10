Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.