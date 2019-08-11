Today, there is a red flag warning in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM for most of Fremont and Natrona counties where critical fire weather conditions are expected. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected in southern Wyoming. Gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Some storms in the north and east could be strong to severe.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
