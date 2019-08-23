Red Flag Warnings in effect for portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater and Sublette Counties. Strong thunderstorms possible in the east. Critical fire weather remaining likely into the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
