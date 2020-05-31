Weather Story

A breezy, warm and drier day today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in southern and eastern locations. Elevated fire weather is likely across much of central and southern Wyoming. Elevated fire weather is likely into Monday as well with hot and dry weather continuing.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.