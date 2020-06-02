Weather Story

Not as warm today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will cross the state today and bring isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across northern and eastern areas. A few storms could be strong with hail and strong winds. Breezy conditions will continue across southern Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.