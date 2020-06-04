Weather Story

Warm today with a gusty wind developing in much of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop once again, with most in northern and western locations. Elevated fire behavior is likely across central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. More widespread showers and thunderstorms, some strong, are possible on Saturday.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Periods of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.