Weather Story

Warm today with a gusty wind developing in much of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop once again, with most in northern and western locations. Elevated fire behavior is likely across central and southern Wyoming this afternoon. More widespread showers and thunderstorms, some strong, are possible on Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.