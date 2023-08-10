Weather Story
Slightly warmer for most, with some early morning showers and then a few afternoon thunderstorms mainly across eastern portions of the area.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
