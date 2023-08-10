Weather Story

Slightly warmer for most, with some early morning showers and then a few afternoon thunderstorms mainly across eastern portions of the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.