Mostly Sunny with a High Near 83

Weather Story

Mostly Sunny skies for the Cowboy State today through Saturday. The south will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms today, as well as the Wind River Mountains and Natrona County. Sunday to Tuesday will have widespread showers and cooler temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.