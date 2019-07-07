Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the north and east. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warm today.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.