Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the north and east. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warm today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.