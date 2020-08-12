Mostly Sunny with a High Near 84

Mostly Sunny with a High Near 84

Weather Story

A weather system will cross the area today and bring isolated thunderstorms. With breezy conditions and low humidity critical fire weather will remain likely across the area today and tomorrow.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

