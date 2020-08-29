Weather Story
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across most of the area today. Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of central and southern Wyoming. A strong cold front arrives Sunday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds as it sweeps south throughout the day.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph..
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
