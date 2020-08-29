Weather Story

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across most of the area today. Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of central and southern Wyoming. A strong cold front arrives Sunday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds as it sweeps south throughout the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph..

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.