Weather Story

Continued hot and dry for the area with a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon..

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.