Mostly Sunny with a High Near 85

Weather Story
Quite warm today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening in northern Wyoming, with the most numerous storms in the northwest. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with some strong storms possible in eastern portions of the area.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW