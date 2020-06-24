Mostly Sunny with a High Near 85

Weather Story

Quite warm today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening in northern Wyoming, with the most numerous storms in the northwest. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with some strong storms possible in eastern portions of the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.