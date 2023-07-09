Mostly Sunny With a High Near 86

Weather Story

Thunderstorms will be more isolated today, mostly occurring along the WY/MT state line. Temperatures will be warmer, closer to seasonal normals. This will begin a warming trend, with hot temperatures Monday. Many locations will have their first 90 degree day of the year.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80.