Isolated thunderstorms are possible across southern and eastern areas. Some storms may be locally strong in Johnson and Natrona Counties. Otherwise, cooler East of the Divide and remaining warm and dry across Western Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.