Sunshine mixing with some clouds and mild to warm. A very isolated thunderstorm is possible late today or this evening, but a vast majority of locations will see none.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.