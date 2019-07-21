Mostly Sunny with a High Near 86

Sunshine mixing with some clouds and mild to warm. A very isolated thunderstorm is possible late today or this evening, but a vast majority of locations will see none.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday 

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
