Weather Story

Remaining rather warm and breezy today. Humidity will be very low today with the result being critical fire weather across much of the area. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible mainly in southern Wyoming. Elevated fire weather will be possible in central and southern Wyoming for much of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88.