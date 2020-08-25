Weather Story
Today will feature near record heat once again in some areas. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the west, spreading east by this evening. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms both days, mainly over the north half of Wyoming.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy smoke before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49
Monday
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW