Weather Story

Today will feature near record heat once again in some areas. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the west, spreading east by this evening. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms both days, mainly over the north half of Wyoming.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy smoke before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49

Monday

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.