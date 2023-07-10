Weather Story
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW