Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.