Mostly Sunny With a High Near 87

Weather Story

Temperatures cool down today, with highs at or slightly above normal across the Cowboy State. Winds pick up during the afternoon, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph possible at times. Southern parts of the state may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the day today. While elsewhere, skies will remain partly sunny and dry.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am, then isolated showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.