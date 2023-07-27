Weather Story

It will be another warm day for the Cowboy State. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms today, accompanied by strong, gusty winds. There is a slight chance for severe storms today. Friday will see the start of much warmer temperatures

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 91. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.