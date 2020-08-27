Weather Story

Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms north. The main hazards with the strongest thunderstorms will be gusts 45 to 60 mph and hail to the size of quarters. Critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and southern areas where any wildfires could be erratic and spread rapidly.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74..

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.