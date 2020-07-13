Weather Story

Cooler today with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in north and eastern areas this afternoon and evening. Tuesday, cooler yet again with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in eastern areas in the afternoon. The rest of the week looks to be mainly dry and temperatures warm up again starting Wednesday.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.