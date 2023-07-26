Weather Story

Hot and breezy today. showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest in the late morning. Strong winds will be the primary threat from these storms. The northwest and far north will stay mainly dry.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers before noon, then isolated thunderstorms between noon and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.