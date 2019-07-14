Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the best chance over the northwest and north. The primary hazards will be heavy rainfall, and strong gusty winds.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 91.