Mostly Sunny with a High Near 88

Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the best chance over the northwest and north. The primary hazards will be heavy rainfall, and strong gusty winds.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

