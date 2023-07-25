Weather Story

Remaining hot and becoming breezy today. Isolated thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon, but less numerous than previous days. Local elevated fire weather is possible. Expect similar conditions on Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.