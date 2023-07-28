Mostly Sunny With a High Near 89

Weather Story

Warm and dry today, with gusty winds in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, mainly east of the divide. The weekend will be warmer, with decreasing chances of showers.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.