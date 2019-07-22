Sunshine mixing with clouds and turning warmer today. Isolated to widely scattered late day and evening thunderstorms will be possible, especially in and near the mountains.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.