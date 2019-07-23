Partly sunny and hot today. Mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible, most numerous in northwestern Wyoming. Some strong storms are possible in Yellowstone Park.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.