Partly sunny and hot today. Mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible, most numerous in northwestern Wyoming. Some strong storms are possible in Yellowstone Park.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
