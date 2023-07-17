Weather Story

Fire danger will be elevated across much of western & central Wyoming, especially east of the Divide and across southern Wyoming. Elevated fire weather conditions mean that fires can quickly spread out of control. Burning is discouraged. Winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 25 to 40 mph will be common, and relative humidities will be in the 10 to 15 percent range during the afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a northwest wind 16 to 26 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.