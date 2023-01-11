Mostly Sunny With High Near 31

Mostly Sunny With High Near 31

Weather Story

Light snow continues across the west today with periods of moderate snow this morning across central Wyoming. Blowing snow may result in difficult travel conditions along I-80 today. Snow tapers off after sunset this evening.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 8am. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Cloudy With Snow and a High Near 36

Cloudy With Snow and a High Near 36

Partly Sunny With a High Near 32

Partly Sunny With a High Near 32

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 30

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 30

Partly Sunny With a High Near 30

Partly Sunny With a High Near 30