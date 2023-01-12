Mostly Sunny With High Near 31

Weather Story

Some fog will persist into the morning for snow-covered basins. Otherwise, the day looks to bring a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. Fog is possible again tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.