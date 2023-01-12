Mostly Sunny With High Near 31

Weather Story
Some fog will persist into the morning for snow-covered basins. Otherwise, the day looks to bring a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. Fog is possible again tonight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South wind around 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW