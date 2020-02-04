Mostly with a High Near 15

Weather Story

Blowing snow will remain possible through much of the day across the eastern half of Sweetwater County. Areas of blowing snow will be possible late tonight, from Rock Springs to Casper. Subzero temperatures will occur across much of the area tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph.

Wednesday

Patchy blowing snow between 8am and 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.