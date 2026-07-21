Mother Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Infant in Vehicle

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department says officers were involved in “one of the night’s most disturbing calls” early Saturday morning.

The RSPD was called to an unnamed bar for an unrelated call when officers heard frantic yelling coming from the bar’s parking lot about a woman who had left a baby inside a parked vehicle. Officers located the infant, who was strapped in a rear-facing car seat and was alone in the vehicle. The officers removed the infant and called the Wyoming Department of Family Services to take custody of the child.

The officers were able to contact the child’s mom and asked her to return to her vehicle. Upon arriving, the RSPD alleges the woman showed signs of intoxication and claims the mother admitted to leaving the infant unattended while she was inside the bar. The RSPD also said surveillance video reviewed by investigators allegedly showed adults arriving at the bar and leaving the infant inside the car. The investigation concluded that allegedly no one had checked on the child and that the child was left unattended for several hours. The mother was arrested for Abandoning or Endangering Children as was taken to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The child was placed under WDFS care.

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The RSPD says leaving a child unattended in a vehicle is never safe. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see a child left alone in a vehicle and believe the child is in danger.