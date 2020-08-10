Motorcycle Chase Extends into Sweetwater County, Ends in Crash and Arrest

BUCKBOARD – Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Wyo. – In a post by Uinta County Law Enforcement, at approximately 8:00 a.m., a Deputy with the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-80 eastbound near Travel Centers of America, which resulted in a pursuit.

The motorcycle maintained speeds of 90-100 mph, exited the interstate at Exit 39 and continued south on Highway 414.

Law enforcement from Lyman Police Department and Mountain View Police Department responded to assist. The pursuit continued through Mountain View on Highway 414, through Lonetree, McKinnon, Manila (UT), and onto Wyoming Highway 530 northbound towards Green River, Wyoming.

During the pursuit, the 25-year-old motorcycle driver, Wren Curtis formerly of Worland, WY, was throwing items from his person onto the highway.

The motorcycle crashed at the Buckboard Crossing turnoff (approximate mile marker 24 on Highway 530). Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

Uinta County Law Enforcement photo.

The driver was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs, where he was assessed and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The involved motorcycle was later learned to have been stolen from Santa Monica, CA, and the driver had 2 outstanding Wyoming Warrants. Upon his release, he was arrested and transported to the Uinta County Detention Center.

No law enforcement officers were injured and no law enforcement vehicles were involved in the crash or damaged during the pursuit.